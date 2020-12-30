Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited (NYSE:INDO) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 7,259,770 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $61.01 Million, closed the recent trade at $7.33 per share which meant it gained $2.7 on the day or 58.48% during that session. The INDO stock price is -61.94% off its 52-week high price of $11.87 and 78.85% above the 52-week low of $1.55. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 37.08 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 14.05 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited (INDO) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.5. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited (NYSE:INDO) trade information

Sporting 58.48% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Dec 30 when the INDO stock price touched $11.87- or saw a rise of 26.87%. Year-to-date, Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited shares have moved 18.74%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 134.59%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited (NYSE:INDO) have changed 77.14%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.38 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.17.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $8, which means that the shares’ value could jump 9.14% from current levels. The projected low price target is $8 while the price target rests at a high of $8. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +9.14% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 9.14% from current levels.

Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited (INDO) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -246.4%.

Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited (NYSE:INDO)’s Major holders

Insiders own 80.99% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.04% with a share float percentage of 0.22%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited having a total of 1 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are UBS Group AG with over 3.17 Thousand shares worth more than $14.55 Thousand. As of September 29, 2020, UBS Group AG held 0.04% of shares outstanding.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market



Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on..

Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing.

Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free.

.

Sponsored