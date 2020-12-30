Net Element, Inc. (NASDAQ:NETE) has a beta value of 2.09 and has seen 15,420,894 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $70.26 Million, closed the recent trade at $14.4 per share which meant it gained $3.1 on the day or 27.43% during that session. The NETE stock price is -39.44% off its 52-week high price of $20.08 and 89.79% above the 52-week low of $1.47. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 820.43 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.52 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Net Element, Inc. (NETE) is a 0 stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 0 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.21.

Net Element, Inc. (NASDAQ:NETE) trade information

Sporting 27.43% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Dec 30 when the NETE stock price touched $16.27- or saw a rise of 8.74%. Year-to-date, Net Element, Inc. shares have moved 362.61%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 18.8%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Net Element, Inc. (NASDAQ:NETE) have changed 45.02%. Short interest in the company has seen 814.45 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 535.82.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $25, which means that the shares’ value could jump 73.61% from current levels. The projected low price target is $25 while the price target rests at a high of $25. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +73.61% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 73.61% from current levels.

Net Element, Inc. (NETE) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +43.3% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -25.2%.

Net Element, Inc. (NASDAQ:NETE)’s Major holders

Insiders own 14.74% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 10.33% with a share float percentage of 12.12%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Net Element, Inc. having a total of 17 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 165.81 Thousand shares worth more than $1.49 Million. As of September 29, 2020, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 3.42% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with the holding of over 154.85 Thousand shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.39 Million and represent 3.2% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.42% shares in the company for having 117351 shares of worth $1.05 Million while later fund manager owns 48.46 Thousand shares of worth $435.67 Thousand as of September 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 1% of company’s outstanding stock.

