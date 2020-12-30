Immutep Limited (NASDAQ:IMMP) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 2,276,027 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $140.74 Million, closed the last trade at $2.84 per share which meant it lost -$0.09 on the day or -3.07% during that session. The IMMP stock price is -179.93% off its 52-week high price of $7.95 and 81.34% above the 52-week low of $0.53. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.59 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 5.76 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Immutep Limited (IMMP) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 5 have rated it as a Hold, with 5 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

Immutep Limited (NASDAQ:IMMP) trade information

Despite being -3.07% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Dec 22 when the IMMP stock price touched $3.08-7 or saw a rise of 7.79%. Year-to-date, Immutep Limited shares have moved 58.66%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -5.33%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Immutep Limited (NASDAQ:IMMP) have changed 49.47%. Short interest in the company has seen 996.42 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 172.99.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $6.02, which means that the shares’ value could jump 111.97% from current levels. The projected low price target is $4.28 while the price target rests at a high of $8. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +181.69% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 50.7% from current levels.

Immutep Limited (IMMP) estimates and forecasts

Over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 0%.

Immutep Limited (NASDAQ:IMMP)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 1.25% with a share float percentage of 1.25%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Immutep Limited having a total of 7 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 38.44 Thousand shares worth more than $66.49 Thousand. As of September 29, 2020, Renaissance Technologies, LLC held 0.99% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Morgan Stanley, with the holding of over 14.84 Thousand shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $25.67 Thousand and represent 0.38% of shares outstanding.

