Genetic Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:GENE) has a beta value of 2.66 and has seen 2,988,330 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $46.86 Million, closed the recent trade at $3.69 per share which meant it gained $0.28 on the day or 8.21% during that session. The GENE stock price is -179.13% off its 52-week high price of $10.3 and 61.79% above the 52-week low of $1.41. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 421.05 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 918.95 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Genetic Technologies Limited (GENE) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

Genetic Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:GENE) trade information

Sporting 8.21% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Dec 30 when the GENE stock price touched $4.04-7 or saw a rise of 7.8%. Year-to-date, Genetic Technologies Limited shares have moved 87.16%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 8.28%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Genetic Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:GENE) have changed 17.5%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.05 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $25.65, which means that the shares’ value could jump 595.12% from current levels. The projected low price target is $25.65 while the price target rests at a high of $25.65. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +595.12% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 595.12% from current levels.

Genetic Technologies Limited (GENE) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +29.1% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -157.9%.

Genetic Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:GENE)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.28% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 1.41% with a share float percentage of 1.42%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Genetic Technologies Limited having a total of 14 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Susquehanna Fundamental Investments, LLC with over 64.6 Thousand shares worth more than $223.52 Thousand. As of September 29, 2020, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments, LLC held 0.47% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Susquehanna International Group, LLP, with the holding of over 53.32 Thousand shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $184.47 Thousand and represent 0.39% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and Trust For Professional Managers-PMC Diversified Equity Fund. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 0.02% shares in the company for having 2511 shares of worth $8.69 Thousand while later fund manager owns 2.17 Thousand shares of worth $7.5 Thousand as of September 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.02% of company’s outstanding stock.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market



Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on..

Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing.

Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free.

.

Sponsored