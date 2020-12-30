GEE Group, Inc. (NYSE:JOB) has a beta value of 2.36 and has seen 10,366,759 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $19.96 Million, closed the recent trade at $1.14 per share which meant it gained $0.12 on the day or 11.22% during that session. The JOB stock price is -118.42% off its 52-week high price of $2.49 and 85.09% above the 52-week low of $0.17. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 148.3 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 489.17 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that GEE Group, Inc. (JOB) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.16.

GEE Group, Inc. (NYSE:JOB) trade information

Sporting 11.22% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Dec 30 when the JOB stock price touched $1.5 or saw a rise of 19.34%. Year-to-date, GEE Group, Inc. shares have moved 210.23%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 18.62%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of GEE Group, Inc. (NYSE:JOB) have changed 16.34%. Short interest in the company has seen 7.46 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.02.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $1.75, which means that the shares’ value could jump 53.51% from current levels. The projected low price target is $1.75 while the price target rests at a high of $1.75. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +53.51% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 53.51% from current levels.

GEE Group, Inc. (JOB) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that GEE Group, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +87.39% over the past 6 months. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 42.9% and 48.1% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -14.4%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $31Million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $28.11 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $38.85 Million and $39.24 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -20.2% for the current quarter and -28.4% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -26.6% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -83.7%.

GEE Group, Inc. (NYSE:JOB)’s Major holders

Insiders own 25.58% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 17.53% with a share float percentage of 23.56%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with GEE Group, Inc. having a total of 17 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Thrivent Financial For Lutherans with over 2.03 Million shares worth more than $2.03 Million. As of September 29, 2020, Thrivent Financial For Lutherans held 11.52% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Ullmann Financial Group, Inc., with the holding of over 512.28 Thousand shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $512.28 Thousand and represent 2.9% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 0.44% shares in the company for having 77600 shares of worth $77.6 Thousand while later fund manager owns 32.14 Thousand shares of worth $32.14 Thousand as of September 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.18% of company’s outstanding stock.

