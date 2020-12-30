Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) has a beta value of 1.14 and has seen 9,162,430 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $35.62 Million, closed the recent trade at $3.53 per share which meant it gained $0.88 on the day or 33.34% during that session. The CNFR stock price is -41.64% off its 52-week high price of $5 and 43.34% above the 52-week low of $2. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 161.2 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 18.85 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Conifer Holdings, Inc. (CNFR) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 3 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.03.

Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) trade information

Sporting 33.34% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Dec 30 when the CNFR stock price touched $5.00-2 or saw a rise of 28.01%. Year-to-date, Conifer Holdings, Inc. shares have moved -10.02%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 58.56%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) have changed 50.6%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.07 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.06.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $2.5, which means that the shares’ value could jump -29.18% from current levels. The projected low price target is $2.5 while the price target rests at a high of $2.5. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -29.18% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -29.18% from current levels.

Conifer Holdings, Inc. (CNFR) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Conifer Holdings, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +1.53% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -64.5%, compared to -11.6% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 91.4% and 92.9% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +4.7%.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $22.66 Million for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $22.58 Million for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $22.16 Million and $21.55 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 2.2% for the current quarter and 4.8% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +1.9% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +18.4% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 15%.

Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 43.42% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 33.07% with a share float percentage of 58.46%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Conifer Holdings, Inc. having a total of 21 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are IAT Reinsurance Co Ltd with over 250Thousand shares worth more than $720Thousand. As of September 29, 2020, IAT Reinsurance Co Ltd held 2.58% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Bridgeway Capital Management, Inc., with the holding of over 54Thousand shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $155.52 Thousand and represent 0.56% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Aegis Value, Inc. and Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 7.65% shares in the company for having 740071 shares of worth $2.13 Million while later fund manager owns 43Thousand shares of worth $123.84 Thousand as of September 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.44% of company’s outstanding stock.

