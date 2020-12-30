Caesarstone Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSTE) has a beta value of 0.84 and has seen 1,842,935 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $447.31 Million, closed the last trade at $12.99 per share which meant it gained $2.19 on the day or 20.28% during that session. The CSTE stock price is -22.09% off its 52-week high price of $15.86 and 41.11% above the 52-week low of $7.65. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 228.74 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 103.83 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Caesarstone Ltd. (CSTE) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

Caesarstone Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSTE) trade information

Sporting 20.28% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Dec 29 when the CSTE stock price touched $13.77- or saw a rise of 5.66%. Year-to-date, Caesarstone Ltd. shares have moved -13.8%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 20.5%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Caesarstone Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSTE) have changed 6.74%. Short interest in the company has seen 143.64 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.38.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $16, which means that the shares’ value could jump 23.17% from current levels. The projected low price target is $16 while the price target rests at a high of $16. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +23.17% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 23.17% from current levels.

Caesarstone Ltd. (CSTE) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -30% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -47.4% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 14.6%.

CSTE Dividends

Caesarstone Ltd. is expected to release its next earnings report between February 10 and February 15 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.14 at a share yield of 1.28%.

Caesarstone Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSTE)’s Major holders

Insiders own 46.9% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 42.08% with a share float percentage of 79.26%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Caesarstone Ltd. having a total of 144 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Phoenix Holdings Ltd. with over 2.11 Million shares worth more than $20.64 Million. As of September 29, 2020, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. held 6.12% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd., with the holding of over 1.93 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $18.87 Million and represent 5.6% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Columbia Fds Var Ins Tr-Columbia Var Port-Small Cap Value Fd. As of November 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 1.44% shares in the company for having 495088 shares of worth $5.91 Million while later fund manager owns 246.08 Thousand shares of worth $2.41 Million as of September 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.72% of company’s outstanding stock.

