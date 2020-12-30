Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) has a beta value of 1.41 and has seen 1,866,282 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $33.32 Billion, closed the recent trade at $5.02 per share which meant it gained $0.07 on the day or 1.37% during that session. The BBVA stock price is -15.54% off its 52-week high price of $5.8 and 50.4% above the 52-week low of $2.49. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.78 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.35 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (BBVA) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 2 rate it as Overweight. 13 out of 24 have rated it as a Hold, with 8 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) trade information

Sporting 1.37% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Dec 30 when the BBVA stock price touched $5.05-0 or saw a rise of 0.65%. Year-to-date, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. shares have moved -10%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 5.28%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) have changed 9.65%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.38 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.55.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $4.9, which means that the shares’ value could jump -2.39% from current levels. The projected low price target is $2.46 while the price target rests at a high of $6.98. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +39.04% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -51% from current levels.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (BBVA) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +3.8% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -35.1% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 7.2%.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 2.44% with a share float percentage of 2.44%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. having a total of 234 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Fisher Asset Management, LLC with over 36.09 Million shares worth more than $98.88 Million. As of September 29, 2020, Fisher Asset Management, LLC held 0.54% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Harding Loevner LLC, with the holding of over 31.48 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $86.26 Million and represent 0.47% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are DFA International Value Series and DFA International Core Equity Portfolio. As of October 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 0.01% shares in the company for having 960556 shares of worth $2.78 Million while later fund manager owns 540.21 Thousand shares of worth $1.56 Million as of October 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.01% of company’s outstanding stock.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market



Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on..

Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing.

Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free.

.

Sponsored