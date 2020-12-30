Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,318,929 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.37 Billion, closed the last trade at $7.12 per share which meant it lost -$0.03 on the day or -0.42% during that session. The SAND stock price is -49.3% off its 52-week high price of $10.63 and 53.37% above the 52-week low of $3.32. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.57 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.4 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SAND) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 5 out of 12 have rated it as a Hold, with 6 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.01.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) trade information

Despite being -0.42% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Dec 22 when the SAND stock price touched $7.50-5 or saw a rise of 5.07%. Year-to-date, Sandstorm Gold Ltd. shares have moved -4.43%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -4.94%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) have changed -3.39%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.17 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.84.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $10.91, which means that the shares’ value could jump 53.23% from current levels. The projected low price target is $8 while the price target rests at a high of $14.25. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +100.14% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 12.36% from current levels.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SAND) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Sandstorm Gold Ltd. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -25.99% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 33.33%, compared to 23.5% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -66.7% and 300% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +6.8%.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +1.37% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +40%.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.28% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 46.7% with a share float percentage of 47.3%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Sandstorm Gold Ltd. having a total of 242 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Van Eck Associates Corporation with over 20.57 Million shares worth more than $173.61 Million. As of September 29, 2020, Van Eck Associates Corporation held 10.68% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Great-West Life Assurance Company, with the holding of over 7.77 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $65.54 Million and represent 4.03% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Gold Miners ETF and VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Junior Gold Miners ETF. As of November 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 5.83% shares in the company for having 11228375 shares of worth $81.85 Million while later fund manager owns 8.91 Million shares of worth $64.98 Million as of November 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 4.63% of company’s outstanding stock.

