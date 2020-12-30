Hallador Energy Company (NASDAQ:HNRG) has a beta value of 0.68 and has seen 1,576,238 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $39.3 Million, closed the last trade at $1.29 per share which meant it gained $0.21 on the day or 19.44% during that session. The HNRG stock price is -132.56% off its 52-week high price of $3 and 53.49% above the 52-week low of $0.6. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 166.48 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 245.01 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Hallador Energy Company (HNRG) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.02.

Hallador Energy Company (NASDAQ:HNRG) trade information

Sporting 19.44% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Dec 29 when the HNRG stock price touched $1.33 or saw a rise of 3.01%. Year-to-date, Hallador Energy Company shares have moved -56.57%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 22.86%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Hallador Energy Company (NASDAQ:HNRG) have changed 19.44%. Short interest in the company has seen 280.41 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.14.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $4, which means that the shares’ value could jump 210.08% from current levels. The projected low price target is $4 while the price target rests at a high of $4. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +210.08% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 210.08% from current levels.

Hallador Energy Company (HNRG) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Hallador Energy Company shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +96.95% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -125%, compared to -59.1% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -96.7% and 141.7% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -23.4%.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -50.4% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -888%.

Hallador Energy Company (NASDAQ:HNRG)’s Major holders

Insiders own 12.77% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 32.7% with a share float percentage of 37.49%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Hallador Energy Company having a total of 55 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Lubar & Co., Inc with over 2.79 Million shares worth more than $1.82 Million. As of September 29, 2020, Lubar & Co., Inc held 9.15% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with the holding of over 1.02 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $666.29 Thousand and represent 3.35% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 1.45% shares in the company for having 440419 shares of worth $287.11 Thousand while later fund manager owns 269.98 Thousand shares of worth $176Thousand as of September 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.89% of company’s outstanding stock.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market



Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on..

Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing.

Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free.

.

Sponsored