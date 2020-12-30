ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALJJ) has a beta value of 1.65 and has seen 1,306,164 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $47.4 Million, closed the recent trade at $1.13 per share which meant it gained $0.08 on the day or 7.62% during that session. The ALJJ stock price is -29.2% off its 52-week high price of $1.46 and 75.22% above the 52-week low of $0.28. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 152.53 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 238.31 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. (ALJJ) is a 0 stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 0 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALJJ) trade information

Sporting 7.62% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Dec 30 when the ALJJ stock price touched $1.24 or saw a rise of 8.86%. Year-to-date, ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. shares have moved -1.73%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 10.79%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALJJ) have changed 17.98%. Short interest in the company has seen 51.53 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.22.

ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. (ALJJ) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -45.9% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -288.6%.

ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALJJ)’s Major holders

Insiders own 56.67% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 3.4% with a share float percentage of 7.85%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. having a total of 19 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 286.73 Thousand shares worth more than $207.91 Thousand. As of September 29, 2020, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 0.68% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Wittenberg Investment Management, Inc., with the holding of over 284.96 Thousand shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $206.63 Thousand and represent 0.67% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 0.6% shares in the company for having 254705 shares of worth $184.69 Thousand while later fund manager owns 225Thousand shares of worth $163.15 Thousand as of September 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.53% of company’s outstanding stock.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market



Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on..

Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing.

Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free.

.

Sponsored