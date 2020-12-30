Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSDT) has a beta value of 0.73 and has seen 1,008,149 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $19.27 Million, closed the recent trade at $0.4 per share which meant it lost -$0.01 on the day or -2.15% during that session. The HSDT stock price is -267.5% off its 52-week high price of $1.47 and 37.75% above the 52-week low of $0.249. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.02 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 241.27 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (HSDT) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSDT) trade information

Despite being -2.15% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Thursday, Dec 24 when the HSDT stock price touched $0.4249 or saw a rise of 9.2%. Year-to-date, Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. shares have moved -60.23%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 2.06%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSDT) have changed 2.33%. Short interest in the company has seen 902.01 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.74.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $10, which means that the shares’ value could jump 2400% from current levels. The projected low price target is $10 while the price target rests at a high of $10. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +2400% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 2400% from current levels.

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (HSDT) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +15.5% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +70.5%.

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSDT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 21.04% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 20.13% with a share float percentage of 25.5%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. having a total of 34 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Rovida Advisors Inc. with over 1.29 Million shares worth more than $500.14 Thousand. As of September 29, 2020, Rovida Advisors Inc. held 2.5% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with the holding of over 1.04 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $403.57 Thousand and represent 2.02% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 0.59% shares in the company for having 303362 shares of worth $117.37 Thousand while later fund manager owns 273.69 Thousand shares of worth $105.89 Thousand as of September 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.53% of company’s outstanding stock.

