111, Inc. (NASDAQ:YI) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 778,148 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $575.69 Million, closed the recent trade at $6.92 per share which meant it lost -$0.04 on the day or -0.57% during that session. The YI stock price is -25.72% off its 52-week high price of $8.7 and 24.86% above the 52-week low of $5.2. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 210.12 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 138.56 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that 111, Inc. (YI) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.5. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

111, Inc. (NASDAQ:YI) trade information

Despite being -0.57% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Thursday, Dec 24 when the YI stock price touched $7.08-1 or saw a rise of 1.27%. Year-to-date, 111, Inc. shares have moved 3.86%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 7.37%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of 111, Inc. (NASDAQ:YI) have changed -1.69%. Short interest in the company has seen 36.24 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.26.

111, Inc. (YI) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -31%.

111, Inc. (NASDAQ:YI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 7.16% with a share float percentage of 7.16%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with 111, Inc. having a total of 32 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Totem Point Management, LLC with over 958.61 Thousand shares worth more than $5.94 Million. As of September 29, 2020, Totem Point Management, LLC held 2.07% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Artal Group S.A., with the holding of over 650Thousand shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $4.03 Million and represent 1.4% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are College Retirement Equities Fund-Stock Account and Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 0.05% shares in the company for having 25113 shares of worth $155.7 Thousand while later fund manager owns 23.57 Thousand shares of worth $167.61 Thousand as of November 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.05% of company’s outstanding stock.

