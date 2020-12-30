Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXS) has a beta value of 0.25 and has seen 1,603,981 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $19.42 Million, closed the last trade at $0.9 per share which meant it gained $0.09 on the day or 10.86% during that session. The PXS stock price is -52.22% off its 52-week high price of $1.37 and 31% above the 52-week low of $0.621. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 124.82 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 619.83 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Pyxis Tankers Inc. (PXS) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.06.

Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXS) trade information

Sporting 10.86% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Dec 29 when the PXS stock price touched $0.9287 or saw a rise of 3.31%. Year-to-date, Pyxis Tankers Inc. shares have moved -20.7%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 9.53%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXS) have changed 1.79%. Short interest in the company has seen 27.49 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.04.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $1.57, which means that the shares’ value could jump 74.44% from current levels. The projected low price target is $1.39 while the price target rests at a high of $1.75. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +94.44% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 54.44% from current levels.

Pyxis Tankers Inc. (PXS) estimates and forecasts

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $5.41 Million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $7.19 Million for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $7.26 Million and $6.63 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -25.5% for the current quarter and 8.4% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +18.2% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -0.1%.

Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 81.68% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.33% with a share float percentage of 1.8%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Pyxis Tankers Inc. having a total of 4 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 70.34 Thousand shares worth more than $55.57 Thousand. As of September 29, 2020, Renaissance Technologies, LLC held 0.33% of shares outstanding.

