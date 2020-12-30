ShiftPixy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIXY) has a beta value of 1.29 and has seen 1,405,017 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $52.68 Million, closed the recent trade at $2.55 per share which meant it lost -$0.05 on the day or -1.98% during that session. The PIXY stock price is -978.43% off its 52-week high price of $27.5 and 20.78% above the 52-week low of $2.02. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 814.18 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 874.35 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that ShiftPixy, Inc. (PIXY) is a 0 stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 0 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

ShiftPixy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIXY) trade information

Despite being -1.98% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Dec 28 when the PIXY stock price touched $2.91-7 or saw a rise of 7.04%. Year-to-date, ShiftPixy, Inc. shares have moved -68.69%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 14.62%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of ShiftPixy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIXY) have changed 13.66%. Short interest in the company has seen 77.22 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.09.

ShiftPixy, Inc. (PIXY) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +83.5%.

ShiftPixy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIXY)’s Major holders

Insiders own 64.04% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 1.54% with a share float percentage of 4.29%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with ShiftPixy, Inc. having a total of 14 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 94.29 Thousand shares worth more than $362.06 Thousand. As of September 29, 2020, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 0.45% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Bank of America Corporation, with the holding of over 62.16 Thousand shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $238.68 Thousand and represent 0.3% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 0.31% shares in the company for having 65335 shares of worth $250.89 Thousand while later fund manager owns 8.77 Thousand shares of worth $33.69 Thousand as of September 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.04% of company’s outstanding stock.

