Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) has a beta value of 3.16 and has seen 1,319,266 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $15.28 Billion, closed the last trade at $73.37 per share which meant it lost -$0.27 on the day or -0.37% during that session. The CZR stock price is -6.53% off its 52-week high price of $78.16 and 91.8% above the 52-week low of $6.02. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.37 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.85 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (CZR) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 14 have rated it as a Hold, with 10 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$1.72.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) trade information

Despite being -0.37% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Dec 23 when the CZR stock price touched $77.45- or saw a rise of 5.27%. Year-to-date, Caesars Entertainment, Inc. shares have moved 23.02%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -0.62%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) have changed 4.66%. Short interest in the company has seen 11.72 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.04.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $82.85, which means that the shares’ value could jump 12.92% from current levels. The projected low price target is $65 while the price target rests at a high of $100. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +36.3% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -11.41% from current levels.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (CZR) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +83.15% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -917.69%, compared to -15.2% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -911.8% and 51.6% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +76.1%.

9 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.82 Billion for the current quarter. 7 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.94 Billion for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $592.12 Million and $473.07 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 208.1% for the current quarter and 309.7% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +32.8% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -15.3% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 27.5%.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 4.76% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 91.74% with a share float percentage of 96.32%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Caesars Entertainment, Inc. having a total of 443 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 23.16 Million shares worth more than $1.3 Billion. As of September 29, 2020, Blackrock Inc. held 13.75% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is FMR, LLC, with the holding of over 18.64 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.04 Billion and represent 11.07% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Growth Fund Of America Inc and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 8.77% shares in the company for having 14768822 shares of worth $827.94 Million while later fund manager owns 5.31 Million shares of worth $297.55 Million as of September 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 3.15% of company’s outstanding stock.

