Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX) has a beta value of 1.05 and has seen 1,010,200 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $595.89 Million, closed the last trade at $14.21 per share which meant it lost -$0.35 on the day or -2.4% during that session. The NLTX stock price is -27.59% off its 52-week high price of $18.13 and 59.11% above the 52-week low of $5.81. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.98 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 335.05 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NLTX) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.4. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. None out of 7 have rated it as a Hold, with 6 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.25.

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX) trade information

Despite being -2.4% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Thursday, Dec 24 when the NLTX stock price touched $17.95- or saw a rise of 20.84%. Year-to-date, Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. shares have moved 15.34%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 23.78%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX) have changed 5.65%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.19 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.01.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $22.71, which means that the shares’ value could jump 59.82% from current levels. The projected low price target is $20 while the price target rests at a high of $30. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +111.12% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 40.75% from current levels.

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NLTX) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +1.3% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -91.3% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 31.1%.

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 20.29% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 66.2% with a share float percentage of 83.06%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. having a total of 122 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Redmile Group, LLC with over 4.17 Million shares worth more than $50.07 Million. As of September 29, 2020, Redmile Group, LLC held 9.95% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is EcoR1 Capital, LLC, with the holding of over 3.86 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $46.36 Million and represent 9.21% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of November 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 1.7% shares in the company for having 714387 shares of worth $9.07 Million while later fund manager owns 476.1 Thousand shares of worth $5.71 Million as of September 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 1.14% of company’s outstanding stock.

