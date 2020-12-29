Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) has a beta value of 2.19 and has seen 5,574,759 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $6.61 Billion, closed the recent trade at $13.92 per share which meant it gained $0.26 on the day or 1.88% during that session. The CLF stock price is -5.24% off its 52-week high price of $14.65 and 81.11% above the 52-week low of $2.63. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 8.65 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 11.42 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (CLF) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.6. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 4 out of 7 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.17.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) trade information

Sporting 1.88% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Dec 23 when the CLF stock price touched $14.65- or saw a rise of 5.09%. Year-to-date, Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. shares have moved 65.54%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.4%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) have changed 23.16%. Short interest in the company has seen 56.06 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.91.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $12.37, which means that the shares’ value could jump -11.14% from current levels. The projected low price target is $5.25 while the price target rests at a high of $17. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +22.13% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -62.28% from current levels.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (CLF) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +152.96% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -127.68%, compared to 17% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -32% and 284.2% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +154.1%.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.83 Billion for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $4.57 Billion for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $534.1 Million and $324.5 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 241.9% for the current quarter and 1308.7% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -32% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -69.7% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by -2.74%.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)’s Major holders

Insiders own 21.15% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 70.59% with a share float percentage of 89.52%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. having a total of 405 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 58.84 Million shares worth more than $377.78 Million. As of September 29, 2020, Blackrock Inc. held 14.74% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 40.29 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $258.67 Million and represent 10.09% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund. As of November 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 6.33% shares in the company for having 25268899 shares of worth $278.21 Million while later fund manager owns 11.99 Million shares of worth $62.1 Million as of July 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 3% of company’s outstanding stock.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market



Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on..

Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing.

Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free.

.

Sponsored