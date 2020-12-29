Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSE:UUU) has a beta value of 2.05 and has seen 291,735 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $7.12 Million, closed the last trade at $3.08 per share which meant it gained $0.17 on the day or 5.84% during that session. The UUU stock price is -65.91% off its 52-week high price of $5.11 and 90.26% above the 52-week low of $0.3. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 35.92 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.3 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (UUU) is a 0 stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 0 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSE:UUU) trade information

Sporting 5.84% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Dec 28 when the UUU stock price touched $3.55-1 or saw a rise of 13.24%. Year-to-date, Universal Security Instruments, Inc. shares have moved 396.77%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 4.41%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSE:UUU) have changed -5.81%. Short interest in the company has seen 23.72 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 18.25.

Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (UUU) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -9.4% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -331.3%.

Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSE:UUU)’s Major holders

Insiders own 30.6% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 16.91% with a share float percentage of 24.37%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Universal Security Instruments, Inc. having a total of 11 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Beacon Pointe Advisors, LLC with over 124.46 Thousand shares worth more than $236.46 Thousand. As of September 29, 2020, Beacon Pointe Advisors, LLC held 5.38% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Raymond James & Associates, Inc., with the holding of over 73.51 Thousand shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $139.67 Thousand and represent 3.18% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Fund and iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.92% shares in the company for having 67500 shares of worth $128.25 Thousand while later fund manager owns 622 shares of worth $1.97 Thousand as of November 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.03% of company’s outstanding stock.

