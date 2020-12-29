MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) has a beta value of 1.68 and has seen 1,212,453 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $313.94 Million, closed the last trade at $2.79 per share which meant it lost -$0.11 on the day or -3.79% during that session. The MEIP stock price is -59.86% off its 52-week high price of $4.46 and 74.19% above the 52-week low of $0.72. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.17 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 608.24 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that MEI Pharma, Inc. (MEIP) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.8. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 9 have rated it as a Hold, with 9 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.13.

MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) trade information

Despite being -3.79% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Thursday, Dec 24 when the MEIP stock price touched $3.27-1 or saw a rise of 14.68%. Year-to-date, MEI Pharma, Inc. shares have moved 12.5%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.36%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) have changed -7.62%. Short interest in the company has seen 7.18 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.01.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $9.5, which means that the shares’ value could jump 240.5% from current levels. The projected low price target is $5.5 while the price target rests at a high of $13. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +365.95% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 97.13% from current levels.

MEI Pharma, Inc. (MEIP) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that MEI Pharma, Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -32.28% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 96.15%, compared to 16.5% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 50% and -200% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -51.6%.

5 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $4.33 Million for the current quarter. 5 have an estimated revenue figure of $4.57 Million for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $1.57 Million and $1.24 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 175.8% for the current quarter and 267.4% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +15.3% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -113.7% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by -0.1%.

MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP)’s Major holders

Insiders own 2.85% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 69.88% with a share float percentage of 71.93%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with MEI Pharma, Inc. having a total of 139 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are MPM ONCOLOGY IMPACT MANAGEMENT LP with over 10.14 Million shares worth more than $31.63 Million. As of September 29, 2020, MPM ONCOLOGY IMPACT MANAGEMENT LP held 9.01% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is NEA Management Company, LLC, with the holding of over 8.53 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $26.62 Million and represent 7.58% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Wasatch Ultra Growth Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 3.06% shares in the company for having 3447274 shares of worth $10.76 Million while later fund manager owns 3.33 Million shares of worth $10.39 Million as of September 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.96% of company’s outstanding stock.

