Emerson Radio Corp. (NYSE:MSN) has a beta value of 0.52 and has seen 1,476,465 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $25.81 Million, closed the recent trade at $1.09 per share which meant it gained $0.07 on the day or 6.81% during that session. The MSN stock price is -23.85% off its 52-week high price of $1.35 and 42.2% above the 52-week low of $0.63. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 584.6 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 682.55 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Emerson Radio Corp. (MSN) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

Emerson Radio Corp. (NYSE:MSN) trade information

Sporting 6.81% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Thursday, Dec 24 when the MSN stock price touched $1.16 or saw a rise of 6.9%. Year-to-date, Emerson Radio Corp. shares have moved 31.71%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 11.29%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Emerson Radio Corp. (NYSE:MSN) have changed -2.7%. Short interest in the company has seen 9.01 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.01.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $5, which means that the shares’ value could jump 358.72% from current levels. The projected low price target is $5 while the price target rests at a high of $5. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +358.72% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 358.72% from current levels.

Emerson Radio Corp. (MSN) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -37.6% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -84.2%.

Emerson Radio Corp. (NYSE:MSN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 72.44% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 6.27% with a share float percentage of 22.75%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Emerson Radio Corp. having a total of 13 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 939.67 Thousand shares worth more than $638.88 Thousand. As of September 29, 2020, Renaissance Technologies, LLC held 4.47% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Bridgeway Capital Management, Inc., with the holding of over 172.1 Thousand shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $117.01 Thousand and represent 0.82% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 0.77% shares in the company for having 162100 shares of worth $110.21 Thousand while later fund manager owns 23.94 Thousand shares of worth $16.28 Thousand as of September 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.11% of company’s outstanding stock.

