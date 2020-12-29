Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,065,646 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $300.02 Million, closed the last trade at $5.67 per share which meant it gained $0.1 on the day or 1.8% during that session. The UBX stock price is -172.31% off its 52-week high price of $15.44 and 52.03% above the 52-week low of $2.72. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 911.32 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 714.48 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (UBX) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.8. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 4 out of 5 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.47.

Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) trade information

Sporting 1.8% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Dec 28 when the UBX stock price touched $6.08-6 or saw a rise of 6.7%. Year-to-date, Unity Biotechnology, Inc. shares have moved -21.36%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 5.39%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) have changed -10.85%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.23 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $6, which means that the shares’ value could jump 5.82% from current levels. The projected low price target is $4 while the price target rests at a high of $12. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +111.64% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -29.45% from current levels.

Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (UBX) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +30.3%.

Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 11.8% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 56.51% with a share float percentage of 64.07%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Unity Biotechnology, Inc. having a total of 114 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FMR, LLC with over 4.85 Million shares worth more than $16.79 Million. As of September 29, 2020, FMR, LLC held 9.17% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Baillie Gifford and Company, with the holding of over 3.8 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $13.16 Million and represent 7.19% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Growth Company Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of October 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 3.96% shares in the company for having 2094314 shares of worth $8.1 Million while later fund manager owns 1.02 Million shares of worth $3.53 Million as of September 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 1.93% of company’s outstanding stock.

