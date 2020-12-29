Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE:KGC) has a beta value of 0.8 and has seen 6,416,068 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $9.36 Billion, closed the recent trade at $7.41 per share which meant it gained $0.13 on the day or 1.72% during that session. The KGC stock price is -39.27% off its 52-week high price of $10.32 and 63.29% above the 52-week low of $2.72. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 14.5 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 14.9 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Kinross Gold Corporation (KGC) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.1. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 5 out of 17 have rated it as a Hold, with 11 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.23.

Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE:KGC) trade information

Sporting 1.72% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Dec 22 when the KGC stock price touched $7.57-1 or saw a rise of 1.65%. Year-to-date, Kinross Gold Corporation shares have moved 57.17%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -0.53%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE:KGC) have changed 4.78%. Short interest in the company has seen 19.59 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.31.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $12.47, which means that the shares’ value could jump 68.29% from current levels. The projected low price target is $6.5 while the price target rests at a high of $15.65. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +111.2% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -12.28% from current levels.

Kinross Gold Corporation (KGC) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Kinross Gold Corporation shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +3.7% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 111.76%, compared to 23.5% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 76.9% and 150% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +21.2%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.25 Billion for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.17 Billion for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $996.2 Million and $879.8 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 25.3% for the current quarter and 32.6% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +19.8% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +117.6% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 34.5%.

KGC Dividends

Kinross Gold Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report in March, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.12 at a share yield of 1.65%.

Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE:KGC)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.29% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 67.46% with a share float percentage of 67.65%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Kinross Gold Corporation having a total of 616 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Van Eck Associates Corporation with over 144.22 Million shares worth more than $1.27 Billion. As of September 29, 2020, Van Eck Associates Corporation held 11.46% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with the holding of over 44.66 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $393.9 Million and represent 3.55% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Gold Miners ETF and VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Junior Gold Miners ETF. As of November 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 5.88% shares in the company for having 73956275 shares of worth $528.05 Million while later fund manager owns 52.49 Million shares of worth $374.8 Million as of November 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 4.17% of company’s outstanding stock.

