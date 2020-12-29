China Natural Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNR) has a beta value of 1.52 and has seen 1,204,292 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $52.34 Million, closed the last trade at $1.54 per share which meant it gained $0.07 on the day or 4.76% during that session. The CHNR stock price is -292.21% off its 52-week high price of $6.04 and 62.34% above the 52-week low of $0.58. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 174.22 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 398.51 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that China Natural Resources, Inc. (CHNR) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

China Natural Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNR) trade information

Sporting 4.76% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Dec 28 when the CHNR stock price touched $1.8 or saw a rise of 14.44%. Year-to-date, China Natural Resources, Inc. shares have moved -26.32%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 7.69%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of China Natural Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNR) have changed -3.75%. Short interest in the company has seen 25.21 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.06.

China Natural Resources, Inc. (CHNR) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +29.8% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +8.6%.

China Natural Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 72.2% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.34% with a share float percentage of 1.22%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with China Natural Resources, Inc. having a total of 7 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are HRT Financial LLC with over 66.12 Thousand shares worth more than $74.06 Thousand. As of September 29, 2020, HRT Financial LLC held 0.19% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Virtu Financial LLC, with the holding of over 18.55 Thousand shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $20.78 Thousand and represent 0.05% of shares outstanding.

