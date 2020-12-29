Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 2,306,555 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.28 Billion, closed the recent trade at $8.65 per share which meant it gained $1.42 on the day or 19.64% during that session. The CANG stock price is -61.85% off its 52-week high price of $14 and 51.45% above the 52-week low of $4.2. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 153.84 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 102.1 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Cango Inc. (CANG) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.15.

Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG) trade information

Sporting 19.64% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Dec 29 when the CANG stock price touched $10.37- or saw a rise of 10.13%. Year-to-date, Cango Inc. shares have moved 1.86%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 26.12%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG) have changed 2.08%. Short interest in the company has seen 22.69 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.22.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $6.6, which means that the shares’ value could jump -23.7% from current levels. The projected low price target is $6.6 while the price target rests at a high of $6.6. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -23.7% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -23.7% from current levels.

Cango Inc. (CANG) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Cango Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +26.84% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -33.33%, compared to 19.4% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 36.4% and 700% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +0.5%.

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +19.6% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 11.11%.

Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 32.6% with a share float percentage of 32.6%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Cango Inc. having a total of 9 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are SC China Holding Ltd with over 3.64 Million shares worth more than $20.18 Million. As of September 29, 2020, SC China Holding Ltd held 84.56% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Millennium Management LLC, with the holding of over 25.58 Thousand shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $141.99 Thousand and represent 0.59% of shares outstanding.

