Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:AHPI) has a beta value of -5.07 and has seen 1,859,644 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $22.36 Million, closed the last trade at $5.57 per share which meant it gained $0.67 on the day or 13.67% during that session. The AHPI stock price is -707.9% off its 52-week high price of $45 and 80.61% above the 52-week low of $1.08. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 137.96 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 415.07 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. (AHPI) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:AHPI) trade information

Sporting 13.67% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Dec 28 when the AHPI stock price touched $6.28-1 or saw a rise of 11.31%. Year-to-date, Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. shares have moved 358.06%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 15.08%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:AHPI) have changed 8.79%. Short interest in the company has seen 411.1 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.99.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $18, which means that the shares’ value could jump 223.16% from current levels. The projected low price target is $18 while the price target rests at a high of $18. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +223.16% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 223.16% from current levels.

Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. (AHPI) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -11.1% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -42.9%.

Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:AHPI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 30.08% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 9.56% with a share float percentage of 13.67%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. having a total of 22 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 198.22 Thousand shares worth more than $1.09 Million. As of September 29, 2020, Renaissance Technologies, LLC held 4.94% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 49.52 Thousand shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $273.33 Thousand and represent 1.23% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Extended Equity Market Index Fund. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 1.21% shares in the company for having 48445 shares of worth $267.42 Thousand while later fund manager owns 20Thousand shares of worth $110.4 Thousand as of September 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.5% of company’s outstanding stock.

