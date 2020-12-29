Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT) has a beta value of 1.18 and has seen 1,320,934 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $58.47 Million, closed the last trade at $20.29 per share which meant it lost -$18.09 on the day or -47.13% during that session. The AIRT stock price is -111.58% off its 52-week high price of $42.93 and 55.89% above the 52-week low of $8.95. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 493.9 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 41.99 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Air T, Inc. (AIRT) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT) trade information

Despite being -47.13% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Thursday, Dec 24 when the AIRT stock price touched $42.93- or saw a rise of 52.74%. Year-to-date, Air T, Inc. shares have moved 0.69%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 108.1%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT) have changed 86.88%. Short interest in the company has seen 7.98 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.19.

Air T, Inc. (AIRT) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -17.2% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -119.1%.

Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 45.22% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 30.66% with a share float percentage of 55.98%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Air T, Inc. having a total of 20 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 191.11 Thousand shares worth more than $1.86 Million. As of September 29, 2020, Renaissance Technologies, LLC held 6.63% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is CALPERS (California-Public Employees Retirement System), with the holding of over 95.28 Thousand shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $927.53 Thousand and represent 3.31% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of July 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.25% shares in the company for having 64757 shares of worth $797.81 Thousand while later fund manager owns 32.8 Thousand shares of worth $319.35 Thousand as of September 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 1.14% of company’s outstanding stock.

