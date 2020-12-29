Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) has a beta value of 0.9 and has seen 4,883,044 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $7Million, closed the last trade at $3.5 per share which meant it gained $0.48 on the day or 15.89% during that session. The MARPS stock price is -148.57% off its 52-week high price of $8.7 and 71.14% above the 52-week low of $1.01. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 18.68 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 743.16 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Marine Petroleum Trust (MARPS) is a 0 stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 0 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) trade information

Sporting 15.89% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Dec 28 when the MARPS stock price touched $7.47-5 or saw a rise of 53.15%. Year-to-date, Marine Petroleum Trust shares have moved 86.17%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 17.06%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) have changed 0.86%. Short interest in the company has seen 6.53 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.01.

Marine Petroleum Trust (MARPS) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -21.2% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -9.5%.

MARPS Dividends

Marine Petroleum Trust is expected to release its next earnings report in March, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.03 at a share yield of 0.95%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months, with a 5 Year Average Dividend Yield of 11.15%.

Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 19.42% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 1.55% with a share float percentage of 1.93%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Marine Petroleum Trust having a total of 6 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Bank of America Corporation with over 27.23 Thousand shares worth more than $50.64 Thousand. As of September 29, 2020, Bank of America Corporation held 1.36% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Royal Bank of Canada, with the holding of over 5Thousand shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $9.3 Thousand and represent 0.25% of shares outstanding.

