Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ:XNET) has a beta value of 1.73 and has seen 5,490,869 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $211.34 Million, closed the last trade at $3.16 per share which meant it gained $0.23 on the day or 7.85% during that session. The XNET stock price is -87.97% off its 52-week high price of $5.94 and 24.68% above the 52-week low of $2.38. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 859.94 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.32 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Xunlei Limited (XNET) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ:XNET) trade information

Sporting 7.85% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Dec 28 when the XNET stock price touched $3.27-3 or saw a rise of 3.36%. Year-to-date, Xunlei Limited shares have moved -35.51%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 3.95%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ:XNET) have changed 6.4%. Short interest in the company has seen 735.74 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 557.38.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $12, which means that the shares’ value could jump 279.75% from current levels. The projected low price target is $12 while the price target rests at a high of $12. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +279.75% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 279.75% from current levels.

Xunlei Limited (XNET) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +18.8% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -29.9% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 19%.

Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ:XNET)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 18.15% with a share float percentage of 18.15%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Xunlei Limited having a total of 35 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Yong Rong (HK) Asset Management Ltd with over 6.36 Million shares worth more than $21.89 Million. As of September 29, 2020, Yong Rong (HK) Asset Management Ltd held 9.51% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Morgan Stanley, with the holding of over 2.88 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $9.91 Million and represent 4.31% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDRï¿½ Kensho New Economies Composite ETF and DFA Emerging Markets Small Cap Series. As of November 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 0.42% shares in the company for having 278378 shares of worth $798.94 Thousand while later fund manager owns 206.63 Thousand shares of worth $762.45 Thousand as of July 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.31% of company’s outstanding stock.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market



Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on..

Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing.

Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free.

.

Sponsored