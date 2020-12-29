Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) has a beta value of 1.85 and has seen 1,352,600 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $548.21 Million, closed the last trade at $4.31 per share which meant it lost -$0.2 on the day or -4.43% during that session. The ARLP stock price is -178.89% off its 52-week high price of $12.02 and 38.98% above the 52-week low of $2.63. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 493.1 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 610.22 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (ARLP) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.3. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.08.

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) trade information

Despite being -4.43% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Dec 21 when the ARLP stock price touched $4.99-1 or saw a rise of 13.63%. Year-to-date, Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. shares have moved -60.17%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -14.31%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) have changed -7.11%. Short interest in the company has seen 534.01 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.88.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $5.5, which means that the shares’ value could jump 27.61% from current levels. The projected low price target is $5 while the price target rests at a high of $6. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +39.21% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 16.01% from current levels.

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (ARLP) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +26.76% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -157%, compared to -59.1% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -60% and 106.1% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -32.4%.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -8.2% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +11.7% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by -6.83%.

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP)’s Major holders

Insiders own 31.89% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 12.34% with a share float percentage of 18.12%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. having a total of 108 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Magnolia Group, LLC with over 5.07 Million shares worth more than $14.05 Million. As of September 29, 2020, Magnolia Group, LLC held 3.99% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Morgan Stanley, with the holding of over 1.81 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $5.03 Million and represent 1.43% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Neuberger & Berman MLP & Energy Income Fund and Invesco Oppenheimer Steelpath MLP Select 40. As of November 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 0.55% shares in the company for having 700000 shares of worth $3.15 Million while later fund manager owns 405.32 Thousand shares of worth $1.35 Million as of August 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.32% of company’s outstanding stock.

