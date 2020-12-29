SemiLEDs Corporation (NASDAQ:LEDS) has a beta value of 1.65 and has seen 1,207,471 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $13.96 Million, closed the last trade at $3.51 per share which meant it gained $0.27 on the day or 8.33% during that session. The LEDS stock price is -28.21% off its 52-week high price of $4.5 and 70.66% above the 52-week low of $1.03. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 32.22 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 58.59 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that SemiLEDs Corporation (LEDS) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

SemiLEDs Corporation (NASDAQ:LEDS) trade information

Sporting 8.33% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Dec 28 when the LEDS stock price touched $4.30-1 or saw a rise of 18.36%. Year-to-date, SemiLEDs Corporation shares have moved 77.27%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 9.69%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of SemiLEDs Corporation (NASDAQ:LEDS) have changed 8.67%. Short interest in the company has seen 12.39 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.21.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $30, which means that the shares’ value could jump 754.7% from current levels. The projected low price target is $30 while the price target rests at a high of $30. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +754.7% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 754.7% from current levels.

SemiLEDs Corporation (LEDS) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +50.4% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +86.1% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 50%.

SemiLEDs Corporation (NASDAQ:LEDS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 41.17% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 5.98% with a share float percentage of 10.16%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with SemiLEDs Corporation having a total of 5 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 218.4 Thousand shares worth more than $585.3 Thousand. As of September 29, 2020, Renaissance Technologies, LLC held 5.44% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Cambridge Trust Company, with the holding of over 12.26 Thousand shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $32.86 Thousand and represent 0.31% of shares outstanding.

