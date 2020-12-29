GigCapital2, Inc. (NYSE:GIX) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,263,289 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $245.92 Million, closed the recent trade at $11.06 per share which meant it lost -$0.53 on the day or -4.57% during that session. The GIX stock price is -9.58% off its 52-week high price of $12.12 and 13.2% above the 52-week low of $9.6. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.96 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 832.79 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that GigCapital2, Inc. (GIX) is a 0 stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 0 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight.

GigCapital2, Inc. (NYSE:GIX) trade information

Despite being -4.57% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Dec 28 when the GIX stock price touched $11.73- or saw a rise of 5.66%. Year-to-date, GigCapital2, Inc. shares have moved 11.26%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 5.53%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of GigCapital2, Inc. (NYSE:GIX) have changed 8%. Short interest in the company has seen 82.7 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.1.

GigCapital2, Inc. (GIX) estimates and forecasts

Over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 0%.

GigCapital2, Inc. (NYSE:GIX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 20.23% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 66.66% with a share float percentage of 83.57%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with GigCapital2, Inc. having a total of 48 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Glazer Capital LLC with over 1.63 Million shares worth more than $16.53 Million. As of September 29, 2020, Glazer Capital LLC held 7.31% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Fir Tree Capital Management LLP, with the holding of over 1.07 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $10.89 Million and represent 4.82% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are JNL Series Trust-JNL/Westchester Capital Event Driven Fund and Investment Managers Ser Tr-Vivaldi Merger Arbitrage Fd. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 0.28% shares in the company for having 61579 shares of worth $625.64 Thousand while later fund manager owns 44.15 Thousand shares of worth $448.57 Thousand as of September 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.2% of company’s outstanding stock.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market



Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on..

Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing.

Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free.

.

Sponsored