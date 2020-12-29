IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,858,216 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $222.38 Million, closed the last trade at $3.33 per share which meant it gained $0.28 on the day or 9.18% during that session. The IMV stock price is -104.8% off its 52-week high price of $6.82 and 59.46% above the 52-week low of $1.35. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 396.76 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 319.57 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that IMV Inc. (IMV) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 8 have rated it as a Hold, with 6 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight.

IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV) trade information

Sporting 9.18% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Dec 28 when the IMV stock price touched $3.64-8 or saw a rise of 8.52%. Year-to-date, IMV Inc. shares have moved 14.83%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 6.39%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV) have changed -7.24%. Short interest in the company has seen 719.68 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.25.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $7.75, which means that the shares’ value could jump 132.73% from current levels. The projected low price target is $3 while the price target rests at a high of $11. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +230.33% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -9.91% from current levels.

IMV Inc. (IMV) estimates and forecasts

Over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 0%.

IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.62% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 28.57% with a share float percentage of 28.75%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with IMV Inc. having a total of 47 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Ruffer LLP with over 7.45 Million shares worth more than $33.09 Million. As of September 29, 2020, Ruffer LLP held 11.11% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is VR Adviser, LLC, with the holding of over 4Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $17.76 Million and represent 5.96% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Jacob Micro Cap Growth Fd and ETF Managers Tr-ETFMG Treatments, Testing and Advancements ETF. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 0.1% shares in the company for having 65000 shares of worth $288.6 Thousand while later fund manager owns 34.45 Thousand shares of worth $133.67 Thousand as of November 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.05% of company’s outstanding stock.

