SIFCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SIF) has a beta value of 1.42 and has seen 1,171,518 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $36.68 Million, closed the last trade at $6.2 per share which meant it gained $0.9 on the day or 16.98% during that session. The SIF stock price is -11.94% off its 52-week high price of $6.94 and 69.52% above the 52-week low of $1.89. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.8 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 387Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that SIFCO Industries, Inc. (SIF) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

SIFCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SIF) trade information

Sporting 16.98% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Thursday, Dec 24 when the SIF stock price touched $6.94-1 or saw a rise of 10.66%. Year-to-date, SIFCO Industries, Inc. shares have moved 56.96%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 56.57%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of SIFCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SIF) have changed 58.35%. Short interest in the company has seen 23.5 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.06.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $17.98, which means that the shares’ value could jump 190% from current levels. The projected low price target is $17.98 while the price target rests at a high of $17.98. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +190% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 190% from current levels.

SIFCO Industries, Inc. (SIF) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +34.6% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +217.7%.

SIFCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SIF)’s Major holders

Insiders own 59.15% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 20.37% with a share float percentage of 49.87%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with SIFCO Industries, Inc. having a total of 23 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Minerva Advisors LLC with over 443.89 Thousand shares worth more than $1.63 Million. As of September 29, 2020, Minerva Advisors LLC held 7.5% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP, with the holding of over 201.47 Thousand shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $741.42 Thousand and represent 3.41% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity Series Intrinsic Opportunities Fund. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 1.32% shares in the company for having 77798 shares of worth $286.3 Thousand while later fund manager owns 61Thousand shares of worth $216.55 Thousand as of October 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 1.03% of company’s outstanding stock.

