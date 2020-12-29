SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRAX) has a beta value of 2.05 and has seen 1,077,485 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $50Million, closed the last trade at $3.12 per share which meant it gained $0.5 on the day or 19.08% during that session. The SRAX stock price is -21.79% off its 52-week high price of $3.7999 and 51.6% above the 52-week low of $1.51. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 121.16 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 79.31 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that SRAX, Inc. (SRAX) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.26.

SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRAX) trade information

Sporting 19.08% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Dec 28 when the SRAX stock price touched $3.80-1 or saw a rise of 17.89%. Year-to-date, SRAX, Inc. shares have moved 25.3%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 24.8%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRAX) have changed 9.09%. Short interest in the company has seen 823.55 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 10.38.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $5.33, which means that the shares’ value could jump 70.83% from current levels. The projected low price target is $4 while the price target rests at a high of $6. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +92.31% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 28.21% from current levels.

SRAX, Inc. (SRAX) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -6.1% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -257.7% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 15%.

SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRAX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 16.26% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 4.22% with a share float percentage of 5.03%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with SRAX, Inc. having a total of 19 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 314.25 Thousand shares worth more than $930.17 Thousand. As of September 29, 2020, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 1.96% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Geode Capital Management, LLC, with the holding of over 82.27 Thousand shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $243.51 Thousand and represent 0.51% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 1.27% shares in the company for having 204105 shares of worth $604.15 Thousand while later fund manager owns 89.05 Thousand shares of worth $263.59 Thousand as of September 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.56% of company’s outstanding stock.

