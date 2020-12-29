The consensus among analysts is that Shopify Inc. (SHOP) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.5. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 2 rate it as Overweight. 17 out of 34 have rated it as a Hold, with 13 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $1.27.

Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) trade information

Despite being -6.4% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Dec 22 when the SHOP stock price touched $1285 or saw a rise of 10.75%. Year-to-date, Shopify Inc. shares have moved 188.51%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -2.04%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) have changed 10.89%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.04 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.68.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $1137.83, which means that the shares’ value could jump -0.8% from current levels. The projected low price target is $550 while the price target rests at a high of $1450. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +26.41% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -52.05% from current levels.

Shopify Inc. (SHOP) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Shopify Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +24.35% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 1136.67%, compared to 18.8% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 195.3% and 200% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +80.7%.

26 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $906.17 Million for the current quarter. 24 have an estimated revenue figure of $780.56 Million for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $505.16 Million and $470Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 79.4% for the current quarter and 66.1% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -29.8% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -80.8%.

Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.4% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 67.28% with a share float percentage of 67.55%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Shopify Inc. having a total of 1308 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FMR, LLC with over 6.8 Million shares worth more than $6.96 Billion. As of September 29, 2020, FMR, LLC held 6.14% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Capital World Investors, with the holding of over 5.82 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $5.95 Billion and represent 5.25% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Europacific Growth Fund and Fidelity Growth Company Fund. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.48% shares in the company for having 2747705 shares of worth $2.81 Billion while later fund manager owns 1.8 Million shares of worth $1.67 Billion as of October 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 1.63% of company’s outstanding stock.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market



Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on..

Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing.

Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free.

.

Sponsored