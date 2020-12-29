JanOne Inc. (NASDAQ:JAN) has a beta value of 2.21 and has seen 1,021,206 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $7.8 Million, closed the last trade at $4.26 per share which meant it gained $0.32 on the day or 8.12% during that session. The JAN stock price is -113.62% off its 52-week high price of $9.1 and 52.82% above the 52-week low of $2.01. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 43.42 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 67.4 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that JanOne Inc. (JAN) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

JanOne Inc. (NASDAQ:JAN) trade information

Sporting 8.12% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Dec 28 when the JAN stock price touched $5.20-1 or saw a rise of 18.08%. Year-to-date, JanOne Inc. shares have moved 43.92%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 1.43%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of JanOne Inc. (NASDAQ:JAN) have changed -5.33%. Short interest in the company has seen 4.71 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.07.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $20, which means that the shares’ value could jump 369.48% from current levels. The projected low price target is $20 while the price target rests at a high of $20. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +369.48% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 369.48% from current levels.

JanOne Inc. (JAN) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -64.8% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -80.8%.

JanOne Inc. (NASDAQ:JAN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 45.45% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.26% with a share float percentage of 0.47%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with JanOne Inc. having a total of 7 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Tower Research Capital LLC (TRC) with over 710 shares worth more than $3.37 Thousand. As of September 29, 2020, Tower Research Capital LLC (TRC) held 0.04% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Advisor Group, Inc., with the holding of over 700 shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $3.32 Thousand and represent 0.04% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 0.13% shares in the company for having 2300 shares of worth $10.9 Thousand while later fund manager owns 582 shares of worth $2.76 Thousand as of September 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.03% of company’s outstanding stock.

