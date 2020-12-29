Aphria Inc. (NASDAQ:APHA) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 6,461,147 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.99 Billion, closed the last trade at $6.86 per share which meant it lost -$0.27 on the day or -3.79% during that session. The APHA stock price is -29.45% off its 52-week high price of $8.88 and 71.57% above the 52-week low of $1.95. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 7.97 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 11.19 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Aphria Inc. (APHA) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 2 rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 12 have rated it as a Hold, with 7 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight.

Aphria Inc. (NASDAQ:APHA) trade information

Despite being -3.79% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Dec 21 when the APHA stock price touched $7.56-9 or saw a rise of 9.26%. Year-to-date, Aphria Inc. shares have moved 31.42%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -10.33%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Aphria Inc. (NASDAQ:APHA) have changed -11.25%. Short interest in the company has seen 21.7 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.94.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $8.37, which means that the shares’ value could jump 22.01% from current levels. The projected low price target is $5.48 while the price target rests at a high of $9.8. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +42.86% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -20.12% from current levels.

Aphria Inc. (APHA) estimates and forecasts

Over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 0%.

Aphria Inc. (NASDAQ:APHA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.01% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 13.72% with a share float percentage of 13.72%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Aphria Inc. having a total of 215 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 7.5 Million shares worth more than $33.22 Million. As of September 29, 2020, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 2.51% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is ETF Managers Group, LLC, with the holding of over 4.95 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $21.92 Million and represent 1.66% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 1.66% shares in the company for having 4947746 shares of worth $21.92 Million while later fund manager owns 3.8 Million shares of worth $18.15 Million as of July 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 1.27% of company’s outstanding stock.

