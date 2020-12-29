Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTX) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,830,487 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $682.49 Million, closed the last trade at $11.04 per share which meant it gained $1.78 on the day or 19.22% during that session. The PSTX stock price is -59.6% off its 52-week high price of $17.62 and 30.89% above the 52-week low of $7.63. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 299.32 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 113.28 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (PSTX) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.3. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 3 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.69.

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTX) trade information

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $25, which means that the shares’ value could jump 126.45% from current levels. The projected low price target is $20 while the price target rests at a high of $30. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +171.74% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 81.16% from current levels.

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (PSTX) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -94.9% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 2.7%.

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 15.14% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 41.13% with a share float percentage of 48.47%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. having a total of 72 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FMR, LLC with over 9.27 Million shares worth more than $82.25 Million. As of September 29, 2020, FMR, LLC held 15% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Pentwater Capital Management Lp, with the holding of over 4.88 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $43.28 Million and represent 7.89% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Growth Company Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of October 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.06% shares in the company for having 1273668 shares of worth $14.66 Million while later fund manager owns 305.72 Thousand shares of worth $2.71 Million as of September 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.49% of company’s outstanding stock.

