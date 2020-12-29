NIO Limited (NYSE:NIO) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 103,000,000 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $68.69 Billion, closed the last trade at $44.06 per share which meant it lost -$1.71 on the day or -3.74% during that session. The NIO stock price is -29.82% off its 52-week high price of $57.2 and 95.21% above the 52-week low of $2.11. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 103.54 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 173.69 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that NIO Limited (NIO) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.3. 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 4 out of 15 have rated it as a Hold, with 9 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.09.

NIO Limited (NYSE:NIO) trade information

Despite being -3.74% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Dec 22 when the NIO stock price touched $49.84- or saw a rise of 11.6%. Year-to-date, NIO Limited shares have moved 996.02%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -5.69%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of NIO Limited (NYSE:NIO) have changed -18.41%. Short interest in the company has seen 83.7 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.48.

NIO Limited (NIO) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that NIO Limited shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +509.41% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -56.21%, compared to -15.6% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 76.9% and 47.8% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +117.5%.

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $969.34 Million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $714.07 Million for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $406.99 Million and $195.81 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 138.2% for the current quarter and 264.7% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +51.3% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by -0.15%.

NIO Limited (NYSE:NIO)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.56% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 36.35% with a share float percentage of 36.56%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with NIO Limited having a total of 559 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Baillie Gifford and Company with over 108.94 Million shares worth more than $2.31 Billion. As of September 29, 2020, Baillie Gifford and Company held 68.09% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 53.33 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.13 Billion and represent 33.33% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard International Growth Fund and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx. As of August 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 19.51% shares in the company for having 31223162 shares of worth $594.18 Million while later fund manager owns 12.95 Million shares of worth $154.67 Million as of July 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 8.1% of company’s outstanding stock.

