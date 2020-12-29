Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) has a beta value of 0.87 and has seen 3,068,281 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $4.72 Billion, closed the last trade at $208 per share which meant it gained $0.72 on the day or 0.35% during that session. The KNSL stock price is -21.49% off its 52-week high price of $252.7 and 61.09% above the 52-week low of $80.93. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 392.84 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 146.22 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (KNSL) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.7. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 4 out of 7 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.77.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) trade information

Sporting 0.35% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Dec 21 when the KNSL stock price touched $249.19 or saw a rise of 16.53%. Year-to-date, Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. shares have moved 104.6%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -15.6%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) have changed -13.6%. Short interest in the company has seen 776.96 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.31.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $217.5, which means that the shares’ value could jump 4.57% from current levels. The projected low price target is $195 while the price target rests at a high of $235. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +12.98% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -6.25% from current levels.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (KNSL) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +37.05% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 14.94%, compared to -11.6% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 22.2% and 19.7% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +40%.

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $121.79 Million for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $125.36 Million for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $92.8 Million and $80.35 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 31.2% for the current quarter and 56% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +35.8% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +83.6% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 15%.

KNSL Dividends

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between February 18 and February 22 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.36 at a share yield of 0.17%.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL)’s Major holders

Insiders own 6.67% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 84.75% with a share float percentage of 90.81%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. having a total of 358 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 3.11 Million shares worth more than $591.38 Million. As of September 29, 2020, Blackrock Inc. held 13.71% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 2.2 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $418.43 Million and represent 9.7% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Baron Growth Fund. As of November 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 5.92% shares in the company for having 1343179 shares of worth $322.58 Million while later fund manager owns 1Million shares of worth $190.18 Million as of September 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 4.41% of company’s outstanding stock.

