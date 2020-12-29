Mechel PAO (NYSE:MTL) has a beta value of 1.19 and has seen 1,268,185 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $623.82 Million, closed the last trade at $2.14 per share which meant it gained $0.11 on the day or 5.42% during that session. The MTL stock price is -60.28% off its 52-week high price of $3.43 and 40.19% above the 52-week low of $1.28. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.48 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 317.71 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Mechel PAO (MTL) is a Sell stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 4. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

Mechel PAO (NYSE:MTL) trade information

Sporting 5.42% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Thursday, Dec 24 when the MTL stock price touched $2.30-6 or saw a rise of 6.96%. Year-to-date, Mechel PAO shares have moved 3.88%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 24.42%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Mechel PAO (NYSE:MTL) have changed 41.72%. Short interest in the company has seen 120.14 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.38.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $2.45, which means that the shares’ value could jump 14.49% from current levels. The projected low price target is $2.45 while the price target rests at a high of $2.45. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +14.49% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 14.49% from current levels.

Mechel PAO (MTL) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +15.1% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -80.9%.

Mechel PAO (NYSE:MTL)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 3.91% with a share float percentage of 3.91%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Mechel PAO having a total of 49 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 1.89 Million shares worth more than $2.86 Million. As of September 29, 2020, Blackrock Inc. held 0.91% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with the holding of over 1.07 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.61 Million and represent 0.51% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx. As of November 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 0.46% shares in the company for having 958282 shares of worth $1.48 Million while later fund manager owns 692.14 Thousand shares of worth $1.18 Million as of July 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.33% of company’s outstanding stock.

