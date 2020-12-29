Magal Security Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAGS) has a beta value of 1.09 and has seen 1,078,273 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $125.26 Million, closed the last trade at $5.41 per share which meant it gained $0.32 on the day or 6.29% during that session. The MAGS stock price is -9.43% off its 52-week high price of $5.92 and 54.53% above the 52-week low of $2.46. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 81.96 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 42.41 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Magal Security Systems Ltd. (MAGS) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

Magal Security Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAGS) trade information

Sporting 6.29% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Dec 28 when the MAGS stock price touched $5.92-8 or saw a rise of 8.61%. Year-to-date, Magal Security Systems Ltd. shares have moved 44.27%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 12.71%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Magal Security Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAGS) have changed 28.78%. Short interest in the company has seen 15.05 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.35.

Magal Security Systems Ltd. (MAGS) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -13.8% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -21.8%.

MAGS Dividends

Magal Security Systems Ltd. is expected to release its next earnings report between November 16 and November 16 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 1.08 at a share yield of 21.37%.

Magal Security Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAGS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.06% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 59.72% with a share float percentage of 59.76%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Magal Security Systems Ltd. having a total of 20 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Grace & White Inc /ny with over 1.42 Million shares worth more than $5.31 Million. As of September 29, 2020, Grace & White Inc /ny held 6.15% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Janney Montgomery Scott LLC, with the holding of over 753.76 Thousand shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.81 Million and represent 3.26% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Perritt Microcap Opportunities Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. As of October 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 0.28% shares in the company for having 65000 shares of worth $245.7 Thousand while later fund manager owns 12.19 Thousand shares of worth $45.46 Thousand as of September 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.05% of company’s outstanding stock.

