Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO) has a beta value of 2.27 and has seen 1,031,527 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $15.09 Million, closed the recent trade at $2.61 per share which meant it lost -$0.06 on the day or -2.25% during that session. The PHIO stock price is -422.61% off its 52-week high price of $13.64 and 38.7% above the 52-week low of $1.6. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 532Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 554.82 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (PHIO) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.42.

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO) trade information

Despite being -2.25% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Dec 23 when the PHIO stock price touched $2.92-9 or saw a rise of 9.25%. Year-to-date, Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. shares have moved -71.82%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 3.92%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO) have changed 15.22%. Short interest in the company has seen 517Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.93.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $4, which means that the shares’ value could jump 53.26% from current levels. The projected low price target is $4 while the price target rests at a high of $4. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +53.26% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 53.26% from current levels.

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (PHIO) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +66.4%.

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO)’s Major holders

Insiders own 3.44% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 5.94% with a share float percentage of 6.15%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. having a total of 13 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Virtu Financial LLC with over 35.93 Thousand shares worth more than $76.89 Thousand. As of September 29, 2020, Virtu Financial LLC held 0.62% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Gsa Capital Partners Llp, with the holding of over 21.28 Thousand shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $45.53 Thousand and represent 0.37% of shares outstanding.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market



Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on..

Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing.

Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free.

.

Sponsored