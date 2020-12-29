Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) has a beta value of 2.63 and has seen 11,970,071 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.93 Billion, closed the last trade at $4.96 per share which meant it lost -$0.05 on the day or -1% during that session. The AMRN stock price is -340.32% off its 52-week high price of $21.84 and 32.26% above the 52-week low of $3.36. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 6.16 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 7.05 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Amarin Corporation plc (AMRN) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 5 out of 12 have rated it as a Hold, with 7 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) trade information

Despite being -1% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Dec 28 when the AMRN stock price touched $5.35-7 or saw a rise of 7.29%. Year-to-date, Amarin Corporation plc shares have moved -76.87%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -0.4%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) have changed 7.83%. Short interest in the company has seen 24.42 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.46.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $9.9, which means that the shares’ value could jump 99.6% from current levels. The projected low price target is $5 while the price target rests at a high of $19. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +283.06% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 0.81% from current levels.

Amarin Corporation plc (AMRN) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Amarin Corporation plc shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -26.19% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 100%, compared to 14.3% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -100% and 50% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +43.8%.

11 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $171.57 Million for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $179.53 Million for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $143.28 Million and $137.43 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 19.7% for the current quarter and 30.6% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +27.3% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +83.1% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 38.9%.

Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.03% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 39.56% with a share float percentage of 39.97%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Amarin Corporation plc having a total of 321 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Baker Brothers Advisors, LLC with over 32.02 Million shares worth more than $134.8 Million. As of September 29, 2020, Baker Brothers Advisors, LLC held 8.21% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Eversept Partners, LP, with the holding of over 10.65 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $44.85 Million and represent 2.73% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology ETF and Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund. As of November 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 0.99% shares in the company for having 3853896 shares of worth $19.12 Million while later fund manager owns 3.5 Million shares of worth $22.68 Million as of July 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.9% of company’s outstanding stock.

