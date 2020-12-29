Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY) has a beta value of 0.44 and has seen 2,490,405 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.83 Billion, closed the recent trade at $4.83 per share which meant it gained $0.15 on the day or 3.21% during that session. The HMY stock price is -57.56% off its 52-week high price of $7.61 and 63.56% above the 52-week low of $1.76. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.52 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 5.14 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (HMY) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 7 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY) trade information

Sporting 3.21% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Dec 28 when the HMY stock price touched $4.96-2 or saw a rise of 2.42%. Year-to-date, Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited shares have moved 33.33%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -0.41%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY) have changed 14.15%. Short interest in the company has seen 9.69 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.89.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $5.9, which means that the shares’ value could jump 22.15% from current levels. The projected low price target is $4.66 while the price target rests at a high of $7.47. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +54.66% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -3.52% from current levels.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (HMY) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +30.9% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +67%.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 29.42% with a share float percentage of 29.42%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited having a total of 146 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Van Eck Associates Corporation with over 58.49 Million shares worth more than $308.27 Million. As of September 29, 2020, Van Eck Associates Corporation held 25.83% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Exor Investments (UK) LLP, with the holding of over 10.75 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $56.63 Million and represent 4.75% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Gold Miners ETF and VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Junior Gold Miners ETF. As of November 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 15.66% shares in the company for having 35455344 shares of worth $149.27 Million while later fund manager owns 21.85 Million shares of worth $92.01 Million as of November 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 9.65% of company’s outstanding stock.

