Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:WPF) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,199,254 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.46 Billion, closed the recent trade at $11.29 per share which meant it lost -$0.21 on the day or -1.83% during that session. The WPF stock price is -6.2% off its 52-week high price of $11.99 and 13.73% above the 52-week low of $9.74. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.57 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 664.66 Million shares.

Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. (WPF) estimates and forecasts

Over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 0%.

Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:WPF)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 64% with a share float percentage of 64%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. having a total of 69 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are MFN Partners Management, LP with over 14Million shares worth more than $145.04 Million. As of September 29, 2020, MFN Partners Management, LP held 13.53% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Alyeska Investment Group, L.P., with the holding of over 3.72 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $38.53 Million and represent 3.59% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Blackstone Alternative Multi-Strategy Fund and Merger Fund, The. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 0.56% shares in the company for having 582000 shares of worth $6.03 Million while later fund manager owns 328.95 Thousand shares of worth $3.41 Million as of September 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.32% of company’s outstanding stock.

