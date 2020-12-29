Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ETTX) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,371,358 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $83.8 Million, closed the recent trade at $2.31 per share which meant it lost -$0.3 on the day or -11.5% during that session. The ETTX stock price is -144.16% off its 52-week high price of $5.64 and 31.6% above the 52-week low of $1.58. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 575.84 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 796.41 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (ETTX) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.9. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 7 have rated it as a Hold, with 7 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.39.

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ETTX) trade information

Despite being -11.5% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Thursday, Dec 24 when the ETTX stock price touched $2.93-2 or saw a rise of 20.51%. Year-to-date, Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. shares have moved -53.14%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -2.96%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ETTX) have changed 32.33%. Short interest in the company has seen 207.23 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.26.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $6.5, which means that the shares’ value could jump 181.39% from current levels. The projected low price target is $5 while the price target rests at a high of $9. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +289.61% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 116.45% from current levels.

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (ETTX) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -7.77% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -25.23%, compared to 16.4% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 63.2% and 67% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -95.3%.

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -3.5%.

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ETTX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 58.86% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 30.95% with a share float percentage of 75.23%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. having a total of 38 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Armistice Capital, LLC with over 3.51 Million shares worth more than $7.16 Million. As of September 29, 2020, Armistice Capital, LLC held 9.9% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Novo Holdings A/S, with the holding of over 1.15 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.35 Million and represent 3.25% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Mutual Fund Ser Tr-Eventide Gilead Fund and Mutual Fund Ser Tr-Eventide Healthcare & Life Sciences Fund. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 1.66% shares in the company for having 590602 shares of worth $1.2 Million while later fund manager owns 288.94 Thousand shares of worth $589.44 Thousand as of September 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.81% of company’s outstanding stock.

