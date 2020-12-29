Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT) has a beta value of 1.88 and has seen 1,770,931 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $229.13 Million, closed the last trade at $1.49 per share which meant it gained $0.18 on the day or 13.74% during that session. The CSLT stock price is -9.4% off its 52-week high price of $1.63 and 59.73% above the 52-week low of $0.6. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 478.16 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 453.06 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Castlight Health, Inc. (CSLT) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.5. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 6 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT) trade information

Sporting 13.74% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Dec 28 when the CSLT stock price touched $1.59 or saw a rise of 6.29%. Year-to-date, Castlight Health, Inc. shares have moved 12.03%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 23.14%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT) have changed 23.14%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.63 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $1.3, which means that the shares’ value could jump -12.75% from current levels. The projected low price target is $1 while the price target rests at a high of $2. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +34.23% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -32.89% from current levels.

Castlight Health, Inc. (CSLT) estimates and forecasts

6 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $32.13 Million for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $31.3 Million for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $36.45 Million and $39.05 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -11.8% for the current quarter and -19.8% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +24.9% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +4.4% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 30%.

Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 5.79% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 69.65% with a share float percentage of 73.93%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Castlight Health, Inc. having a total of 104 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FMR, LLC with over 17.34 Million shares worth more than $19.59 Million. As of September 29, 2020, FMR, LLC held 14.6% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Raging Capital Management, Llc, with the holding of over 10.08 Million shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $11.39 Million and represent 8.49% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Select Portfolios – Medical Technology & Devices Port and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Health Care. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 4.21% shares in the company for having 5000000 shares of worth $5.65 Million while later fund manager owns 4Million shares of worth $3.53 Million as of October 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 3.37% of company’s outstanding stock.

