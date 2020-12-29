BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,049,040 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $56.4 Million, closed the last trade at $2.45 per share which meant it lost -$0.13 on the day or -5.04% during that session. The BLRX stock price is -51.84% off its 52-week high price of $3.72 and 56.73% above the 52-week low of $1.06. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.35 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 5.75 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that BioLineRx Ltd. (BLRX) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.7. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 3 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.27.

BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX) trade information

Despite being -5.04% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Dec 21 when the BLRX stock price touched $2.72-9 or saw a rise of 9.93%. Year-to-date, BioLineRx Ltd. shares have moved 8.89%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -6.84%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX) have changed 5.6%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.52 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.44.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $12.67, which means that the shares’ value could jump 417.14% from current levels. The projected low price target is $5 while the price target rests at a high of $22. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +797.96% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 104.08% from current levels.

BioLineRx Ltd. (BLRX) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +45.5%.

BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 28.63% with a share float percentage of 28.63%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with BioLineRx Ltd. having a total of 26 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are BVF Inc. with over 1.69 Million shares worth more than $2.77 Million. As of September 29, 2020, BVF Inc. held 7.37% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Morgan Stanley, with the holding of over 768.34 Thousand shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.26 Million and represent 3.36% of shares outstanding.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market



Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on..

Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing.

Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free.

.

Sponsored